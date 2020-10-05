We haven't played our best games in last two matches: Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith

By ANI

DUBAI: Ahead of their game against Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith feels that the side has failed to produce their best version in the last two matches.

Royals have lost their last two games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. The Jaipur-based franchise are at the fourth spot with four points in as many games.

"The last two games haven't gone to plan for us after what was a really good start to the tournament. But I guess that's the way T20 cricket goes sometimes. We haven't played our best games in our last two and have been outplayed by the opposition on both occasions. It's about regrouping and moving forward now, trying to get better and get some wins on the board in the coming games," Smith said in the franchise's official release.

The right-handed Australian batsman is hopeful that he will have a great outing against Mumbai. In the four games so far, Smith has scored 127 runs including a 69-run knock against Chennai Super Kings.

"Hopefully I'm able to score a few runs tomorrow. I've missed out on the last two games but that happens. We'll see which of our players fit in our plans for tomorrow's match and fit in certain scenarios in the game and try and get the best match-ups for Mumbai," the skipper said.

Sanju Samson is the top run-scorer for the side so far with 171 runs including two fifties whereas pacer Jofra Archer is the highest wicket-getter for Rajasthan with four wickets.

Rajasthan will take on Mumbai at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, October 6.