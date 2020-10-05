STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wickets in powerplay would've made difference, says KXIP batsman Mandeep Singh on defeat against CSK

Mandeep Singh feels that if his side would have taken a couple of wickets in the powerplay then the result could have been different.

Published: 05th October 2020 02:42 PM

Kings XI Punjab is at the bottom of the table with just two points from five matches.

Kings XI Punjab is at the bottom of the table with just two points from five matches.

By ANI

DUBAI: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Mandeep Singh feels that if his side would have taken a couple of wickets in the powerplay then the result could have been different.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated KXIP by 10 wickets on Sunday.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 83 and 87 respectively for CSK. KXIP has now lost four matches out of five and the side now faces an uphill battle to make it to the playoffs.

"If we would've taken a couple of wickets in the first six overs then the picture could've been different but it didn't happen and we couldn't make a difference," said Mandeep in a video posted on KXIP twitter.

"Obviously they both (Watson and Faf) were good in the middle and chase down the target comfortably. We'll come back strongly. So hopefully we can get a win the next game and come back in the tournament," he added.

Mandeep played his first match of this season and he managed to score 27 runs from 16 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. Mandeep felt disappointed as KXIP couldn't win despite his brilliant knock that guided the KL Rahul led-side to 178/4.

"I am really happy to have played a match after such a long time. I was hitting the ball really well but I was disappointed that I couldn't finish the game after the star that I got," said Mandeep.

KXIP is now at the bottom of the table with just two points from five matches and the side will next lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad on October 8.

