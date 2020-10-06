STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin issues 'first and final' warning after not mankading Aaron Finch

On Monday, during RCB's chase of 197, Ashwin stopped short of his run-up to warn Finch about stepping outside the crease a little too early.

Published: 06th October 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals player R Ashwin. (Photo | IPL)

Delhi Capitals player R Ashwin. (Photo | IPL)

By IANS

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who restrained himself from 'mankading' Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Aaron Finch, has stated that this was the "first and final warning" of IPL 2020 and he won't stop himself from running out a batsman at the non-strikers' end in the remaining part of the tournament.

"Let's make it clear!!! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don't blame me later on. Ricky Ponting, #runout #nonstriker, Aaron Finch and I are good buddies by the way," Ashwin said in a tweet.

On Monday, during RCB's chase of 197, Ashwin stopped short of his run-up to warn Finch about stepping outside the crease a little too early. The incident happened before the fourth delivery of the third over, the off-spinner held onto the ball and did not complete the delivery, instead pointing out to the Australian batter at the non-striker's end that he could have gotten him out.

Following the incident, Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting was seen with a wry smile across his face in the dugout.

England batsman Buttler was 'mankaded' by Ashwin at a crucial moment in last year's IPL season during a match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. The manner of the dismissal had created ripples across the cricketing fraternity and beyond, with many former greats of the game lambasting the Indian off-spinner for breaching the 'spirit of the game'.

Before the start of this year's IPL, Ponting had a chat with Ashwin over the issue of mankading -- something which the former Australian skipper doesn't approve.

After that, Ashwin came out with an alternative for 'mankading' mode of dismissal and suggested the introduction of a "free ball" for bowlers if non-strikers back up too far.

"Make it a free ball for the bowler. If the batsman gets out of that ball, the batting team will be docked 5 runs. Free hit adds to the drama for a batter, let's give a chance to the bowlers too," Ashwin had tweeted.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2020 mankading IPL Ravichandran Ashwin Aaron Finch Delhi Capitals
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp