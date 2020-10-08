STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Sunrisers Hyderabad players wear black armbands in memory of Afghanistan's Najeeb Tarakai

Tarakai, a top-order right-handed batsman, passed away at the age of 29 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a road accident.

Published: 08th October 2020 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Jonny Bairstow (L) and David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Jonny Bairstow (L) and David Warner. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

DUBAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players on Thursday wore black armbands in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Dubai International Stadium here.

SRH players wore the black armbands in memory of Najeeb Tarakai, the Afghanistan top-order right-handed batsman, who passed away at the age of 29 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a road accident.

Tarakai was severely injured in a car accident on October 2 and he had subsequently undergone surgery. He was being treated in Nangarhar, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had tweeted on Saturday. Tarakai's last played competitive cricket in September this year as he played in the Shpageeza Premier League.

He played 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan. He had made his international debut at the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. Tarakai's highest international score of 90 had come during the T20I series against Ireland in March 2017. He also played 24 first-class games, scoring 2030 runs at an average of 47.20.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab IPL 13 Najeeb Tarakai Afghanistan cricket KXIP vs SRH IPL in UAE
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp