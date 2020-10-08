STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

WATCH | Surreal moment for Varun Chakravarthy on dismissing Dhoni during KKR's match against CSK

Chakravarthy, a mystery spinner, capped off what was a memorable day for him in the Indian Premier League by getting photographed with the World Cup-winning skipper.

Published: 08th October 2020 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Dhoni started the 17th over with a cracking four over the covers. However, Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Dhoni in the very next ball as CSK got reduced to 129/4. (Photo | PTI)

Dhoni started the 17th over with a cracking four over the covers. However, Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Dhoni in the very next ball as CSK got reduced to 129/4. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: If playing against him was not enough, Varun Chakravarthy ended up bowling Mahendra Singh Dhoni out and described the moment as "surreal", three years after watching him from the stands at Chepauk with big dreams in his eyes.

Chakravarthy, a mystery spinner, capped off what was a memorable day for him in the Indian Premier League by getting photographed with the World Cup-winning skipper.

Representing Kolkata Knight Riders, Chakravarthy dismissed Dhoni at a crucial stage in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings here on Wednesday.

"Three years back, I used to come to the Chepauk stand and sit with the audience, crowd," he told Rahul Tripathi in a video posted by iplt20.com.

"I used to come just to see Dhoni batting. Now I bowled against him.It was a surreal moment for me."

Chasing a tricky target of 168 on a slow pitch, the veteran was just bracing up to cut loose when the 29-year-old spinner from Tamil Nadu spoiled his plans.

"Today's wicket was very flat. My thought was, it was a 180-run wicket. So it was not turning a great deal. Mahi bhai was going well. I just thought that if I can land the ball in good length I might have a chance to take his wicket."

"Thankfully I was able to execute it well. After the match I took a picture with Dhoni sir. I just want to say one thing in Tamil - Thala, thala dhaan."

While Chakravarthy picked up the big wicket of Dhoni, Tripathi won the Man-of-the-Match award for his excellent 81 after being promoted as an opener.

Tripathi recalled playing alongside Dhoni at Rising Pune Supergiants when CSK was serving a two-year ban following the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

Tripathi told Chakravarthy, "There was a big fanboy moment even for me when I played for RPS and saw him for the first time. You got photographed with him today. I know he's a hero for all of us, how do you feel about it?" Having missed the first three games, Tripathi made an impact in the last two matches for KKR."

"I think it's been really fun. We have spent a lot of time together at KKR academy. Starting from there, there is a belief among everybody, from the coaching staff. Abhishek (Nayar) dada has worked really well with us mentally and technically."

"That has helped a lot in being positive. I was enjoying the moment and preparing even when I wasn't playing. I was just thinking about contributing to the team," Tripathi said.

Son of an Army man, he added, "I think my knock has become better because you guys bowled really well and we won the game. My knock is good because of you guys bowling the special middle overs."

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Chakravarthy Dhoni IPL 2020 KKR vs CSK KKR CSK
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp