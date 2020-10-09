STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengali commentary of IPL matches from October 10

The commentary will be available on Disney + Hotstar for all IPL games from October 10. Both Tiwary and Shukla have experience of playing in the IPL.

Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad greet each other after the IPL 2020 match in Dubai

Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad greet each other after the IPL 2020 match in Dubai.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketers Manoj Tiwary, Laxmi Ratan Shukla and Saradindu Mukherjee have been named in the Bengali commentary panel for the ongoing IPL and will go on air from October 10.

"As someone who has been a part of previous seasons of the league, I am really excited to be back to Dream11 IPL 2020 as a commentator," said Shukla in a release.

Tiwary added: "Who better to commentate the game than someone who has been there and done that! I am thrilled to be part of this years' league as an official commentator. With matches now being available with Bengali commentary, I am sure that people will enjoy watching it more than before."

