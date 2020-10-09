STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: I was just enjoying my bowling, says SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan

T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed picked two wickets each in the match as KXIP were all out on 132 runs in 16.5 overs. Hyderabad won the match by 69 runs.

Published: 09th October 2020 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 08:02 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad player Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad player Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

By ANI

DUBAI: SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan, after producing a spectacular spell against Kings XI Punjab, said that he was trying to keep it simple and enjoy his bowling in the middle.

Rashid scalped three wickets and returned with the figures of 3-12 in his fours overs including a wicket-taking maiden.

"I just trying my best to keep it simple for myself. I'm not putting too much pressure on myself. Go there and enjoy my bowling that is what I have been doing so far. On these wickets you have two adjust yourself with the line and length which is the key. As soon I came and bowled the first three balls, I realised what is the right length on this wicket and how should I bowl. At the same time, you have to bowl according to the weakness of the batsman and that is what I have been doing and got the success," Rashid said during the post-match press conference.

Earlier, Warner scored 52 off 40 balls while Bairstow smashed 97 runs in just 55 balls to help SRH put a competitive target. Opting to bat, the duo bludgeoned the bowling attack and smashed 58 runs in the powerplay. Warner and Bairstow had stitched a 160-run stand for the first wicket in the match. The duo continued their onslaught and slammed boundaries at regular intervals."All is great when you have such kind of start. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner both are capable of giving those starts and they have done it in the past as well in India. So far, they have done a great job for us as openers and as a bowler, you always feel great when you have such a big total on the board. On these wickets, it is quite tough to chase down 200 and the average is like 165-170. Quite happy the way they performed so far," Rashid said.

SunRisers Hyderabad will now take on Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 11. (ANI)

Rashid Khan Sunrisers Hyderabad KXIP Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
