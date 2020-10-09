STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Shane Warne praises Rajasthan Royals' bowling in first 10 overs vs Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer was then run out in the sixth over which reduced the team to 50/3.

By ANI

SHARJAH: Former Australian spinner Shane Warne hailed Rajasthan Royals' bowling performance in the first ten overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday. Delhi Capitals didn't have a good start as they lost opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan in the very second over. Prithvi Shaw continued his onslaught but Archer caught and bowled him in the fifth over.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer was then run out in the sixth over which reduced the team to 50/3. Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis were the next batsmen but failed to build a partnership as the former was run out in the 10th over.

Also, the par score for the first innings was 200 before the start of the game, and Warne, who is also the mentor for the Royals, feels that the team can restrict Delhi Capitals to 175 runs now.

"Awesome first 10 overs from the @rajasthanroyals The boys have bought a lot of intensity and energy tonight & are pumped. Before a ball was bowled a par score was 200. I think we can restrict to 175 or less. One more wicket now & the @DelhiCapitals can't attack !!! #Hallabol," Warne tweeted.

Meanwhile, Stoinis provided the team with some momentum as the player struck 39 runs before Rahul Tewatia dismissed him.

Delhi Capitals have eight points from five games while Rajasthan Royals are second from the bottom in the points table. Royals too have played five games but came over the line only in two matches. The Steve Smith-led side will be looking to capitalise on the start they have got.

