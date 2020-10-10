Vijay Shankar makes his World Cup case...: Five memorable Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals encounters

By Express News Service

Delhi and Mumbai are fierce rivals. Not just this year, but over the years. The 24 matches between the two have seen the teams win 12 each. Ahead of the Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals match, a look back to five memorable games these two have been part of...

IPL 2016

After Sanju Samson's 60, JP Duminy's 31-ball 49 took Delhi to 164 at Ferozshah Kotla. Mumbai seemed to be on course at 98/2 after 12 overs. Rohit Sharma was going steady and Krunal Pandya was striking at a rate of above 200. Pandya's run out resulted in the runs drying up. Five overs yielded just 25, with leggies Amit Mishra and Imran Tahir bowling three of those. Thirty-two in the last two became too much. Delhi won by 10 runs.

IPL 2017

When Mumbai ended up at 142/8, it looked lost for them. Mishra, Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada kept things in check and ensured that none crossed 30. But there was more in store at Wankhede. Kiwi Mitchell McClenaghan struck thrice, Delhi's top order was ripped apart and at 24/6 in the seventh over, it was all but over. Even though Rabada and Chris Morris put together 91, Jasprit Bumrah and Harbhajan Singh kept things tight. Mumbai won by 14 runs.

IPL 2018

It won't be wrong to say Vijay Shankar strengthened his case for selection in th 2019 World Cup this evening at Kotla. Rishabh Pant improvised his way to a 44-ball 64. Vijay struck cleanly to remain unbeaten on 43 off 30. The last five overs fetched 54 as Delhi finished at 174/4. Mumbai lost early wickets, but were in it until Evin Lewis was around. Mishra was at it again, with Sandeep Lamicnhane for company. At 121/7, it looked gone for Mumbai. Ben Cutting hit 37 off 20 to reduce the margin of defeat to 11.

IPL 2014

Wankhede saw many twists and turns. Lendl Simmons and Mike Hussey got Mumbai off to a flier, Rohit chipped in and at 136/2 after 14, Mumbai were in for a big total. Delhi won the last six overs to bowl out Mumbai for 173. Then, it was Mumbai's turn to strangulate Delhi. They didn't lose too many wickets, but could hardly force the pace. At 62/3 after 10, it was a mountain to climb. Duminy hit some late sixes in his 29-ball 45 not out. But Mumbai hung on for a 15-run win.

IPL 2019

It was Pant all the way at Wankhede. The left-hander's 78 not out off 27 balls with seven fours and sixes apiece helped Delhi plunder 99 in the last six overs. Fans witnessed the unusual sight of Bumrah being taken to the cleaners. Pant innovated and hit him behind square on the leg side to take 31 off his last two overs. Yuvraj Singh made 53 for Mumbai, who were never in the chase. Delhi won by a handsome margin of 37 runs.

