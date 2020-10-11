STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020, SRH vs RR Live Score: Hyderabad wins toss, chooses to bat against Rajasthan

Published: 11th October 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Rajashan Royals Captain Steven Smith and Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain David Warner at the toss ahead of the match

Rajashan Royals Captain Steven Smith and Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain David Warner at the toss ahead of the match (Photo | www.ipl.com)

By PTI

DUBAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

SRH made one change, bringing in Vijay Shankar in place of Abdul Samad.

The Royals made three changes, with Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag and Robin Uthappa coming in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror and Andrew Tye.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron.

