STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Mumbai Indians bowled really well as a unit, says Krunal Pandya

Defending champions Mumbai Indians dished out a clinical performance as they first restricted Delhi Capitals to 162 for four and then returned to overhaul the target

Published: 12th October 2020 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Krunal Pandya

Mumbai Indian's Krunal Pandya (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Krunal Pandya credited the team's bowling unit for the five-wicket IPL win over Delhi Capitals, saying that taking wickets in the powerplay and not conceding too many runs at the death overs proved crucial.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians dished out a clinical performance as they first restricted Delhi Capitals to 162 for four and then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 166 for 5, in 19.4 overs on Sunday night.

"We bowled really well as a unit, especially in the powerplay, we got the early breakthrough," Krunal, who took two wickets for 26 runs in his tight spell, said at the post-match press conference.

"In the T20 format, whenever you get the early breakthrough, the pressure is more on the opposition, we did not concede too many runs in the death overs, in between, Chahar also really bowled well, it was a good team effort. It is a blessing, we have three bowlers who can bowl at 140 consistently, for any team to have three bowlers who can bowl quick and swing the ball is really good."

Talking about his own performance, Krunal said: "I am happy with the way I bowled against Delhi Capitals, my strength has been varying the pace, I was able to execute the plans overall. Obviously, you have to see the strength of the batsman and the situation."

Opener Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav smashed 53 to help Mumbai Indians script a successful chase.

"When you have 180 you know you have to go hard and when you are chasing 140 odd, then you can take your time. In-between totals are really tricky, we got a good start, the way Surya and Quinny batted, they never allowed the opposition bowlers to settle," Krunal said.

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted they were outplayed in all departments and credited the Mumbai spinners for not allowing them to score freely.

"They did not give us a single opportunity to take them on. I think they really outplayed us in all three departments, the credit goes to their spinners, they bowled really well and they bowled as per their plans," he said.

Iyer heaped praise on Dhawan for returning to form with a 52-ball 69 which was studded with six boundaries and a six.

"It was important for us to get Shikhar back in form, he is an amazing batsman, he paced his innings really well. He can give us great starts in tough situations. I am happy for him and the team would be hoping for good performances from him," he said.

Delhi Capitals will face Rajasthan Royals on October 14, while Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on October 16.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MI vs DC Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Krunal Pandya
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp