STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

RR vs SRH: I knew I could take the match deep and win it, says Rahul Tewatia 

Tewatia helped the Royals eke out a five-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 28-ball 45 not out to snap their four-match losing streak in the IPL.

Published: 12th October 2020 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals batsman Rahul Tewatia celebrates after wining the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Rahul Tewatia always had self-belief that he can take the game deep during tough chases and win it for his team, something he did for the second time in this edition of Indian Premier League.

Tewatia helped the Royals eke out a five-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 28-ball 45 not out to snap their four-match losing streak in the IPL.

Tewatia recently hit five sixes in one over from Sheldon Cottrell during an earlier game against Kings XI Punjab, which catapulted him into national fame.

"The wickets were falling so I just wanted to hold one end up and wait for the boundary balls. I knew if I keep my self-belief and take it deep, I could pull it off," Tewatia said at the post-match presentation.

"I told Riyan (Parag) that the wicket was playing slow and the deeper we take it, the better our chances, even if we needed 50 off the last 4 because we have the shots," added Tewatia who was adjudged man of the match.

MATCH REPORT | Ben Stokes experiment fails but Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag help Rajasthan Royals stun SRH

Talking about the chat he had with Riyan Parag, who also remained not out on 42, in the middle, Tewatia said, "Riyan asked me what to do. I told him to respect the good balls and take singles, and I could take on the attack.

"Against Rashid, I saw the opportunity to play the reverse sweep and took it."

He said he was relishing the role given to him by the team management.

"This was the role given to me and it was clear from a long time. I was batting well for a while and I was confident and was hitting them well when we played practice games. So it's easy when you know your role."

Asked about an incident involving SRH bowler Khaleel Ahmed, he said, "No big deal, we just got taken away in the heat of the moment."

Royals captain Steve Smith praised Tewatia and "young kid" Parag for showing great composure.

"I don't think it was the easiest wicket and the square boundaries are quite big too. So great composure from Parag. Proud that he could come back in and score some runs straight up," said the star Australian batsman.

"Stokesy obviously didn't come off tonight. Our top four didn't fire, but today we showed our depth. With Stokesy back, it brings a nice balance to us. He's been impressive, hasn't he? Just thrives in pressure situations. You bring in his bowling and fielding to it and he's a terrific player for us."

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Tewatia Indian Premier League SRH vs RR Riyan Parag IPL 2020 IPL Rajasthan Royals
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp