Teams will start catching up, need to be ahead of them: Rohit Sharma 

We have had a good run so far. Like we all know this is where the challenges will arise more, the backend of the tournament, we all know what happens, Rohit said.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Defending champions Mumbai Indians have proved to be the team to beat once again in the IPL and skipper Rohit Sharma stressed on the need to remain ahead of their opponents, especially at the back end of the tournament.

"We have had a good run so far. Like we all know this is where the challenges will arise more, the backend of the tournament, we all know what happens. The teams will start catching up and we just got to be ahead of them," Rohit said in a video posted on Mumbai Indians' Twitter handle.

Mumbai jumped to the top of the points table after defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets.

Quinton De Kock and Suryakumar Yadav scored blazing half-centuries as the defending champions chased a tricky 162 on Sunday night.

"We have always spoken about it. Individuals know exactly how to figure that out. Whatever we have discussed, whatever we have planned, so far I think we have executed those plans very well," said Rohit, who has scored 216 runs from seven games.

"I know, but this is not the end and this is not the start. We are right in the middle, we know that. Let's keep the focus at it, focus is always important. The next seven games that we are going to play will be important, at the same time we cannot forget to enjoy.

"This is a tough tournament, we all know that but having fun with each other, having that bonding with each other is important and I see that happening, so let's continue to do that," added the formidable opener.

Rohit also on Sunday played his 150th game for Mumbai Indians and he said that the support of his team-mates in this journey was instrumental.

"I think it's been a great journey, very very happy about it. At the same time, I would also appreciate the support that I got from all my team-mates through the years.We had many players come and go, to have them around supporting me on the field you know means a lot," added the elegant batsman.

