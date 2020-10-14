STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020 Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer score fifties to take DC to 161/7 against RR 

The last five overs of the Delhi Capitals innings yielded only 32 runs and they lost four wickets, an indication how they missed Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan during IPL match against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Shreyas Iyer hit stroke-filled half-centuries but Delhi Capitals lost momentum towards the end to be restricted to 161 for seven against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

The last five overs of the Delhi Capitals innings yielded only 32 runs and they lost four wickets, an indication how they missed Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer.

DC had a disastrous start to its innings after opting to bat as it lost Prithvi Shaw off the first ball of the match with a gem of a delivery from Jofra Archer (3/19) that jagged back in after pitching and crashed into the middle stump after getting an inside edge.

To make matters worse for DC, Ajinkya Rahane was holed out to Robin Uthappa off Archer at mid-on an over later.

But then skipper Iyer (53 off 43) joined hands with Dhawan (57 off 33) and the duo initially played cautiously before opening up to take DC forward.

They shared 85 runs for the third wicket off 55 balls to keep DC's momentum going after the early jolts.

Dhawan looked in great nick from the onset, often finding the boundary with his trademark pulls and shots square off the off side.

In the process he scored his 39th fifty in the IPL off just 30 balls but soon after reaching the feat he departed while trying to force the pacer, caught at short third man by Kartik Tyagi off leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal.

His runs came off 33 balls which had six boundaries and two hits over the fence.

After Dhawan's dismissal, Iyer took the onus on himself and upped the ante with some lusty hits and in the process got to his fifty off 40 balls in the 15th over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat, that yielded 17 runs, including two sixes.

But soon after, Iyer departed, caught by Archer at long-off off Kartik Tyagi as he went for another big hit.

Marcus Stoinis (18) and Alex Carey (14) tried their best to add muscle to the scoreboard but were unsuccessful.

