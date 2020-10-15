Did KKR's Varun Chakravarthy get a 'Thalapathy' Vijay tattoo? Twitterati claim so

By Online Desk

Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been trending on twitter for some time now. Courtesy: A special tattoo on his hand that has now caught the fancy of fans. The phenomenal bowler has time and again left fans mesmerised and floored with his on-field performance. However, this year his performance has not been great in the current season of IPL. But, the tattoo on his hands, currently, has all the attention. Wondering why?

Varun Chakravarthy who is currently in UAE is playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020. Recently, a photo of him, posted by the official Twitter account of KKR went viral, when fans noticed a tattoo on his left hand, which is assumed to be of South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's.

South star Vijay has been a part of many big films like Theri (2016), Mersal (2017), and Thalaiva (2013). The star has a huge fanbase, especially in the south. Fans could not stop but share Varun's supposed tattoo on twitter, claiming that he is a Thalapathy Vijay fan just like them!

The tattoo is allegedly from the poster of Vijay's movie Thalaiva.

While one fan shared the image and wrote, "KKR Player #varunchakravarthy Having Thalaiva Tattoo In His Hand", another Twitter user wrote. "Wow..!! Our Very Own Tamilnadu Cricket Player #VarunChakravarthy is a DieHard #Thalapathy Fan..! Look at the Tattoo in his Left Hand..!"

Wow..!! Our Very Own Tamilnadu Cricket Player #VarunChakravarthy is a DieHard #Thalapathy Fan..!

Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah.