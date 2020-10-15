STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Did KKR's Varun Chakravarthy get a 'Thalapathy' Vijay tattoo? Twitterati claim so

Varun Chakravarthy who is currently in UAE is playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020.

Published: 15th October 2020 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Vijay.

Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Vijay.

By Online Desk

Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been trending on twitter for some time now. Courtesy: A special tattoo on his hand that has now caught the fancy of fans. The phenomenal bowler has time and again left fans mesmerised and floored with his on-field performance. However, this year his performance has not been great in the current season of IPL. But, the tattoo on his hands, currently, has all the attention. Wondering why?

Varun Chakravarthy who is currently in UAE is playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020. Recently, a photo of him, posted by the official Twitter account of KKR went viral, when fans noticed a tattoo on his left hand, which is assumed to be of South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's.

South star Vijay has been a part of many big films like Theri (2016), Mersal (2017), and Thalaiva (2013). The star has a huge fanbase, especially in the south. Fans could not stop but share Varun's supposed tattoo on twitter, claiming that he is a Thalapathy Vijay fan just like them!

The tattoo is allegedly from the poster of Vijay's movie Thalaiva. 

While one fan shared the image and wrote, "KKR Player #varunchakravarthy Having Thalaiva Tattoo In His Hand", another Twitter user wrote. "Wow..!!  Our Very Own Tamilnadu Cricket Player #VarunChakravarthy is a DieHard #Thalapathy Fan..! Look at the Tattoo in his Left Hand..!"

Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2020 IPL Varun Chakravarthy Vijay Thalapathy Tattoo Thalapathy Vijay Thalaiva
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp