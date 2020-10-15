STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: No place for Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni in fantasy teams picked by ex-players

The three IPL commentators -- West Indies' Ian Bishop, Simon Doull of New Zealand and Michael Slater of Australia -- picked their respective teams of the season.

Published: 15th October 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during an IPL 2020 match against Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during an IPL 2020 match against Chennai Super Kings. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings have not been able to find a spot in the fantasy teams picked up three former cricketers for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

The three IPL commentators -- West Indies' Ian Bishop, Simon Doull of New Zealand and Michael Slater of Australia -- picked their respective teams of the season. Bishop named Kieron Pollard as captain of his team which included the likes of KL Rahul, Rashid Khan and Jasprit Bumrah. Slater, on the other hand, picked Shreyas Iyer as the captain of his side which has players like Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal.

Doull named AB de Villiers as captain of the fantasy team which has players like Varun Chakravarthy and Kagiso Rabada.

The only player to find place in all the three teams is Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer. His side is currently at the top of the points table with 12 points from eight games.

Ian Bishop fantasy XI: Kieron Pollard (c), KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Simon Doull fantasy XI: AB de Villiers (c), Mayank Agarwal. Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Kieron Pollard (vc), Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada

Michael Slater fantasy XI: Shreyas Iyer (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan, AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada.

