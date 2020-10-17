STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Arjun Tendulkar fine-tuning bowling skills under Zaheer Khan and Bond at Mumbai Indians nets

He has been working with the MI unit for the last three months and has been bowling to the players at the nets as well as working on his game.

Published: 17th October 2020 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Tendulkar. (Photo | Instagram/u19ict)

By ANI

DUBAI: With defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday, a surprise face in the gallery was that of legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar.

The youngster is in UAE as part of MI's net-bowling unit.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that he has been working with the MI unit for the last three months and has been bowling to the players at the nets as well as working on his game under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Shane Bond and Director of Cricket Zaheer Khan.

"He has been with the team for the last three months as part of the net-bowling team and has been simultaneously working on his game under Zaheer and Bond's guidance. A very disciplined kid, he is keen to grab as much from not just working under the coaching staff, but also by bowling to the top quality batters in the team," the source said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Indians Arjun Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Zaheer Khan
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp