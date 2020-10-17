Arjun Tendulkar fine-tuning bowling skills under Zaheer Khan and Bond at Mumbai Indians nets

By ANI

DUBAI: With defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday, a surprise face in the gallery was that of legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar.

The youngster is in UAE as part of MI's net-bowling unit.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that he has been working with the MI unit for the last three months and has been bowling to the players at the nets as well as working on his game under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Shane Bond and Director of Cricket Zaheer Khan.

"He has been with the team for the last three months as part of the net-bowling team and has been simultaneously working on his game under Zaheer and Bond's guidance. A very disciplined kid, he is keen to grab as much from not just working under the coaching staff, but also by bowling to the top quality batters in the team," the source said.