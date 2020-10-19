Former England skipper Michael Vaughan rates IPL as 'best cricketing spectacle'

By ANI

LONDON: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has no hesitation in calling the Indian Premier League (IPL) the best cricketing spectacle.

His remark came as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Interestingly, the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday too was decided after a Super Over. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling Super Over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Vaughan said that no other T20 tournament has half the drama IPL has. The former England cricketer said IPL has been the best cricketing spectacle consistently year after year apart from Test Cricket.

"Don't know how but I don't know any other T20 tournament that has half the drama of the #IPL2020 !!!! Without doubt, it's the best cricketing spectacle consistently year after year ... Apart from Test Cricket," Vaughan tweeted.

With the win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, KXIP are at sixth spot with six points in nine games now and will next take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, October 20.

On the other hand, defending champions Mumbai Indians are at second spot with 12 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals, and will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.