Jonty Rhodes hails Mayank Agarwal's 'fantastic' fielding, says pouncing ball back now a skill

In the second over, Mumbai Indians smashed 11 runs as on the last ball Mayank saved an obvious six by jumping right at the edge of the boundary and throwing the ball back inside.

Published: 19th October 2020

Mayank Agarwal saved an obvious six by jumping right at the edge of the boundary and throwing the ball back inside.

Mayank Agarwal saved an obvious six by jumping right at the edge of the boundary and throwing the ball back inside. (Twitter Photo)

By ANI

DUBAI: Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) fielding coach Jonty Rhodes hailed Mayank Agarwal's "fantastic" fielding effort at the boundary rope to save an obvious six with his acrobatic skills.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

However, in the first super over Jasprit Bumrah had conceded just five runs and Mumbai Indians looked set for a comfortable victory but Mohammad Shami turned the tide and took the game into another super over.

In the second over, Mumbai Indians smashed 11 runs as on the last ball Mayank saved an obvious six by jumping right at the edge of the boundary and throwing the ball back inside.

Rhodes said that the players had spent a lot of time practicing similar stuff at the boundary rope.

"Yeah, fantastic stuff, I think we've spoken about how fielding is especially defending the boundary when you have got a guy like Pollard at the crease. You know the ball is gonna come in the air at pace so great work from Mayank," said Rhodes in a video posted on KXIP Twitter.

"It's something that we practiced, I mean we spent a lot of time with the boundary rope in getting the guys catching the ball, pouncing it back. It's become a special skill and great to see under pressure the boys stay calm. It always makes you feel good," he added.

"Arshdeep was backing up. It's a pity that we couldn't complete the catch, we could have saved 2 extra runs but hey, I'm the fielding coach so I'm a little bit fussy but great effort." Rhodes signed off.

With the win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, KXIP are at sixth spot with six points in nine games now and will next take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, October 20.

On the other hand, defending champions Mumbai Indians are at second spot with 12 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals, and will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. 

