IPL 13: This season we weren't really there, says CSK skipper Dhoni after losing to RR

CSK are out of play-offs as they only have six points out of 10 games so far. They have four games left in the season.

Published: 20th October 2020 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super kings. (Photo | IPL)

MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super kings. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: After losing against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets, Chennai Super Kings(CSK) skipper MS Dhoni said that the team failed to get going in this season and were not really at the top of their game.

Dhoni said the wicket had something for fast bowlers and CSK spinners failed to get the same help as Rajasthan spinners got.

Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia scalped one wicket each and just gave 32 runs in the eight overs combined which helped them to restrict CSK at 125/5.

"There was a bit for the fast bowlers. The reason I brought on Jadeja was to see how much it's stopping. But it didn't stop much. In the second innings I think it got better because our spinners didn't get the same bite. It's about going back to the process, and then see if the process is wrong," Dhoni told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

"We play in front of millions of people so there is nothing to hide. We're trying a few things. You don't want to chop and change. Insecurity is something you don't want to prevail in the dressing room. Fair enough, this season we weren't really there. Also the youngsters, we didn't see the spark to push the guys. But what this result has done is give those youngsters a chance in the rest of the tournament," he added.

RR chased down a total of 126 with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. Jos Buttler played a match-winning knock of 70 runs while skipper Steve Smith played an unbeaten inning of 26 runs.

Rajasthan was 28/3 at one stage but Buttler and Smith put together an unbeaten stand of 98 runs to take their side over the line. Deepak Chahar was the pick of CSK bowlers as he returned with figures of 2-18 in his four overs.

Batting first, CSK posted a total of 125/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for the MS Dhoni-led side as he played an unbeaten knock of 35 runs.

For RR, Shreyas Gopal returned with the best bowling figures as he finished with figures of 1-14 in his four overs.

CSK will now take on Mumbai Indians at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 23. 

