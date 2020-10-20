STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Historic hundred from Dhawan takes Delhi to 164/5

Dhawan cracked an unbeaten 106 off 61 balls, which included 12 fours and three sixes, making him the first batsman to score back-to-back centuries.

Published: 20th October 2020

Shikhar Dhawan raises his bat after scoring his consecutive century. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

DUBAI: Shikhar Dhawan became the first batsman to score back-to-back hundreds in the IPL as his sensational effort took Delhi Capitals to 164 for five against Kings XI Punjab here.

Dhawan cracked an unbeaten 106 off 61 balls which included 12 fours and three sixes.

It seemed he was batting on a different surface with the second highest score of the innings coming from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, who made 14 each.

KXIP bowled well at the back end of the innings to restrict DC to below 180 with lead pacer Mohammed Shami (2/28) being the stand out performer.

Fresh off a hundred in the last game, Dhawan began by slog sweeping offie Glenn Maxwell in the opening over.

Shaw, who failed to get off the mark in the preview two games, perished cheaply once again, trying to smash Jimmy Neesham over extra cover when he was in no position to play that aerial stroke.

Iyer too did not last long after getting off the mark with a lofted cover drive that went for a six with Delhi reaching 83 for two in 10 overs.

At the other end, Dhawan grew in confidence and an example of that was the way he drove a full ball from Shami over mid-off.

The southpaw crossed the 5000-run mark in the IPL by sweeping leggie Ravi Bishnoi for a six over deep square-leg, becoming the fifth batsmen to do so in the tournament's history.

He got to his century, another landmark, with a double off left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

However, he did not get the required support from the other end as Delhi ended with a below-par total.

Delhi made three changes by bringing back a fit again Pant and Shimron Hetmyer, who made way for wicketkeeper Alex Carey in the former's absence.

Bowling all-rounder Daniel Sams was handed his debut cap with the Australian replacing in-form pacer Anrich Nortje.

KXIP surprisingly replaced Chris Jordan with Neesham after the Englishman had a decent outing in the previous game against Mumbai Indians.

