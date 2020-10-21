STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohammed Shami got lot more clarity now about role as senior bowler: KL Rahul 

Shami, a world-class Test bowler, has been in his elements, taking 16 wickets for KXIP in 10 matches so far and played a big role in the last three games that the team has won.

Mohammad Shami of Kings XI Punjab in action against DC. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

DUBAI: The ever-reliable Mohammed Shami has bowled with a lot more "clarity of mind" in the ongoing IPL, which has helped him deliver near-perfect performances this season, feels Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul.

"Look we all know that what Shami can do on a given day. He has been doing that for many years now.

"I think this year, there is a lot more clarity and he has put his hand up as a senior bowler," Rahul said after KXIP beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets to keep their campaign for Play-offs on track here on Tuesday.

The KXIP skipper believes that when seniors perform, juniors take inspiration and that's what is happening thanks to Shami's efforts.

"It is important that internationals across teams put their hands up. That makes the team lot better and youngsters can feed off that," he said.

"You start winning a lot of games and it's great to see Shami doing really well and touchwood the ball is coming out of his hand as perfectly as ever. Hopefully he can get more wickets for the team and keep bowling the way he is bowling," Rahul added.

