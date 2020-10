By PTI

DUBAI: Sunrisers skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Sunrisers have replaced injured Kane Williamson and Basil Thampi with Jason Holder and Shahbaz Nadeem, while the Royals are unchanged.

Teams: Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.