Delhi Capitals need to make 'minor adjustments' to bounce back: Rabada ahead of clash against KKR

Commenting on his bowling partnership with Anrich Nortje, the 25-year-old said he enjoys bowling with his compatriot.

Published: 23rd October 2020 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

DUBAI: In the previous match, Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) but pacer Kagiso Rabada stressed that his side doesn't need to try to 'reinvent the wheel' rather they just need to make some 'minor adjustments' to bounce back.

Delhi Capitals are currently the table toppers of this season of Indian Premier League (IPL) with 14 points. The team is just one win away from securing a berth in the playoffs of the ongoing tournament.

"I don't know if I would call the loss against KXIP a wake-up call, it's just a loss and losses do happen. So it's not about panicking and trying to reinvent the wheel. We need to assess where we felt we went wrong, which we have done already. We've talked about the game and where we can improve. Bearing that in mind, we need to realise what good came out of that game as well," Rabada said during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

"Losses can happen so it's just about getting back up, and getting ready for the next game. Having identified what we have done wrong and have done right, we just need to make some minor adjustments," he added.

Delhi Capitals are currently gearing up for the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, slated to take place on Saturday.

The South African pacer, who holds the Purple Cap with 21 wickets in 10 games, was asked whether he thinks his bowling can help the team lift the trophy this season, to which he replied, "I think it's going to have to be a team collective. Look, we have had seven different Man of the Match awardees in the games that we have played. There are so many match-winners in our team, so it shows that all of us are hungry to win."

"I am the one who's lucky to get the wickets, but everyone has been contributing to the side. All the bowlers, batsmen, and even fielders have contributed in our good performances. You've got guys who have put their hand up, and it's always been a team effort," added Rabada.

Commenting on his bowling partnership with Anrich Nortje, the 25-year-old said he enjoys bowling with his compatriot. "It's awesome bowling with him, I mean he has done really well, he has got a lot of pace, he's always willing to learn and always open to new ideas, and I think that's a great trait to have," said Rabada.

"He always gives his best for the team and at the end of the day we have a job to do, and I think we have done well so far. Hopefully, we qualify (for the playoffs), we are one win away, and then hopefully we can do it when it matters the most - in the knockout stages also," added the pacer.

