IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Score: Pollard wins toss, elects to field, Dhoni makes three big changes

By Online Desk

The Mumbai Indians, captained by Kieron Pollard, won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League on Friday at in Sharjah.

The Mumbai team will be without their captain Rohit Sharma this week due to injury and Sourabh Tiwary will replace him.

In a must win match for CSK in order to qualify, Dhoni has made three changes to the team. After commenting that youngsters lack spark in previous match, today, Dhoni has picked Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jagadeesan instead of experienced Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav.

On the bowling front, Imran Tahir returns to the playing eleven for the first time this season instead of Piyush Chawla.

The teams:

Mumbai Indians: S Tiwary, Q de Kock (wk), S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard (C), K Pandya, N Coulter-Nile, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings: S Curran, F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, A Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (C/wk), R Jadeja, J Hazlewood, D Chahar, I Tahir, S Thakur