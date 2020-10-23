STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Score: Pollard wins toss, elects to field, Dhoni makes three big changes

The Mumbai team will be without their captain Rohit Sharma this week due to injury and Sourabh Tiwary will replace him and Pollard will do the captaincy.

Published: 23rd October 2020 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

The Mumbai Indians, captained by Kieron Pollard, won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League on Friday at in Sharjah.

The Mumbai team will be without their captain Rohit Sharma this week due to injury and Sourabh Tiwary will replace him.

In a must win match for CSK in order to qualify, Dhoni has made three changes to the team. After commenting that youngsters lack spark in previous match, today, Dhoni has picked Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jagadeesan instead of experienced Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav. 

On the bowling front, Imran Tahir returns to the playing eleven for the first time this season instead of Piyush Chawla.

The teams:

Mumbai Indians: S Tiwary, Q de Kock (wk), S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard (C), K Pandya, N Coulter-Nile, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings: S Curran, F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, A Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (C/wk), R Jadeja, J Hazlewood, D Chahar, I Tahir, S Thakur

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Dhoni Ruturaj Gaikwad Jagadeesan Shane Watson Kedar Jadhav Imran Tahir Indian Premier League IPL 2020 IPL
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp