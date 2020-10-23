STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Saw the game with 'do or die' attitude, says Vijay Shankar after heroics against RR

Shankar wants the team to keep the momentum going and get into the top four.

Published: 23rd October 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Shankar of SRH

Sunrisers Hyderbad batsman Vijay Shankar celebrates his half century against RR. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

DUBAI: After guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a win over Rajasthan Royals, Vijay Shankar said that he saw the game with a "do or die" attitude and is happy to have delivered a good performance in the match.

SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Thursday.

Shankar gave away just 15 runs from his three overs while picking up one wicket. He then played an unbeaten knock of 52 runs to help the team chase down the target of 155.

Manish Pandey also played a brilliant knock of 83* runs, taking SRH over the line in the 19th over.

"We both knew that we had to stay in the middle to take the game deep and if you ask me personally, it was a do or die game for me. That is how I saw this game, I did not have the best of time with the bat and this was a do or die game for me. I had to perform. Really happy to go out and play such an innings for the team," Pandey said in the post-match press conference.

With this win, SRH has moved to fifth place in the points table with eight points while Rajasthan Royals has gone down to the seventh place with eight points.

Shankar wants the team to keep the momentum going and get into the top four.

"I think in the last couple of games, we were really, really close and we slipped in the last minute. I think a win like this will give confidence to each and every individual in the team and we can win the remaining games and keep ourselves alive in the tournament and push to get into the top four," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Shankar IPL IPL 2020 SRH SRH vs RR Indian Premier League
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp