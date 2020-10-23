STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spinners will get lot of assistance from wicket in coming games, says RCB player Chris Morris

Morris feels that spinners have a big role to play in the upcoming games as the conditions will be suitable more towards spin bowling.

Published: 23rd October 2020 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Morris of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chris Morris of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo | IPLT20/BCCI)

By ANI

DUBAI: UAE pitches are generally on the slower side and Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) all-rounder Chris Morris has no hesitation in saying that spinners will get assistance from the wicket in the upcoming games.

RCB has gone to the second position in the points table with 14 points from 10 matches and Morris inclusion in the playing XI has bolstered the bowling wheel of the side.

The South African all-rounder feels that the wicket has been good for the bowlers and will get better for the spinners in the matches ahead.

"I think wickets are getting better for spinners and it there is dew it will help batters but I think when the conditions are a little bit dryer it will help a lot for spinners," said Morris while replying to an ANI query.

"As of now wickets have been good for fast bowling, the ball is actually swinging. So it's quite nice to see cricket ball swinging even if it is for one over but I think wicket are becoming a little bit tired due to the foot traffic on them," he added.

"And wicket is going to get slower and spinners are going to come in play more and more and that's gonna play a big part and it's nice to have some assistance from pitches," said Morris.

RCB will next take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, October 25.

