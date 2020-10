IPL 2020, KXIP vs SRH Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bowl against Kings XI Punjab

By PTI

DUBAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl against Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

In the SRH playing XI, left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed replaced Shahbaz Nadeem, while KXIP made two changes, bringing in Mandeep Singh and Chris Jordan for Mayank Agarwal and Jimmy Neesham.

Teams:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(C), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.