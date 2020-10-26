STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Hardik Pandya takes a knee in support of 'Black Lives Matter' movement, Pollard reacts from dugout

Hardik posted a picture of his gesture on his Instagram and Twitter handle after the game with the caption, "BlackLivesMatter".

Published: 26th October 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Hardik Pandya takes a knee (L) while his captain Kieron Pollard responds (Photos | ANI, RR Twitter)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Mumbai Indians might have lost the match against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) but Hardik Pandya won hearts as he became the first player in the showpiece event to take a knee to show his support to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Hardik slammed an unbeaten 60 off just 21 balls to take Mumbai Indians past the 190-run mark. His knock was studded with seven sixes and two fours.

ALSO READ | Jason Holder 'sad' about players not kneeling in support of that 'Black Lives Matter' before IPL games

The all-rounder targeted Ankit Rajpoot and Kartik Tyagi's overs and smashed 54 off 13 balls from them. Hardik smashed his half-century in the 19th over and celebrated it by going down on a knee with his right arm raised to show solidarity against racism and support the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Hardik posted a picture of his gesture on his Instagram and Twitter handle after the game with the caption, "BlackLivesMatter".

The 'Black Lives Matter' movement had gained momentum after the death of an African-American man named George Floyd in May this year, following a police officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd's neck as suggested by the viral videos.

Ever since Floyd's demise, many sportspersons have come out to talk about their experience with racism.

Also, Sunrisers Hyderabad and West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder had expressed his disappointment over cricketers having no discussion over BLM in the IPL.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians had to face a crushing defeat after Ben Stokes slammed a century to guide Rajasthan Royals to a comprehensive eight-wicket win.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals has now moved to sixth place in the points table with 10 points while Mumbai Indians are still in the top spot with 14 points.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, October 25. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black lives matter Hardik Pandya Kieron Pollard IPL IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians MI vs RR racism
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp