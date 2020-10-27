STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Five batting experiments in IPL 2020 that surprised many

Here's a look at five notable batting experiments in the Indian Premier League so far:

Published: 27th October 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his century. (Photo | IPL)

Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his century. (Photo | IPL)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ben Stokes coming good as an opening batsman for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians on Sunday was not the only batting experiment that succeeded for a team this season.

Kolkata Knight Riders got back to winning ways after pushing Sunil Narine down to middle-order against Delhi Capitals. The West Indian had been playing as an opener.

Here's a look at five notable batting experiments in the Indian Premier League so far:

Ben Stokes as opener:

Stokes is a power-hitter who bats in the middle-order in a power-packed England limited-overs batting line-up. The decision to push Stokes to the top by Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith was criticised after he aggregated just 110 in his first five games and failed to use the power-play -- also failing to hit a six. However, the left-handed batsman, who hasn't bowled much in the tournament, cracked a 60-ball 107 to make a mockery of Mumbai Indians' 195-run target and guided his team to the target with 10 balls to spare. He hit three sixes to break the drought of sixes.

Sunil Narine to middle-order:

The Kolkata Knight Riders bowler, who is known for bowling mystery spin, had been opening the batting for his side in the initial part of the IPL before he was warned for suspect action and taken off the team roster. However, once he was cleared, he returned with a bang. The team pushed him down to the middle-order at No.5 where he excelled, hammering a quick-fire 64 and putting on 115 runs with Nitish Rana to lead KKR to a huge win over Delhi Capitals. Narine though failed against KXIP while batting at No.6.

Manish Pandey moving to No.5:

Pandey has always complained about not being given enough chances to bat up the order in Indian national team. In 2020 IPL, when he was pushed down to No.5 by SRH in a game against KKR in a bid to strengthen the SRH middle-order, he failed and scored just six. All his double figure knocks at this year's IPL have come batting at No.3. He was again pushed back to his usual No. 3 slot and succeeded there, leading his team to a big win over Rajasthan Royals.

AB de Villiers pushed down:

A massive controversy had erupted when Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers was pushed down the batting order to No.6, apparently to save him from facing leg-spinners. This was a shock considering that the South African batsman had, in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, smashed a 33-ball 73 to lead his team a big win. de Villiers made just two off five balls in the KKR game triggering criticism against Kohli. AB then returned to his usual No.4 position and hammered 55 not out in the next match against Rajasthan Royals.

Sam Curran as opener:

Chennai Super Kings were struggling to find dependable batsmen in the middle-order, especially in the absence of Suresh Raina, this season. With Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson opening the batting, their Indian talent could not perform well enough down the order. It forced skipper MS Dhoni to push bowling all-rounder Sam Curran to the top of the order and bring Watson down. The feisty left-handed player performed reasonably well scoring 31 and 22 in two of the three innings he played at the top before returning lower down against Mumbai Indians where he hammered a half-century.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
batting experiments IPL IPL 2020 Sunil Narine Manish Pandey AB de Villiers
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp