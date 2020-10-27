STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

No retirement coming anytime soon: Chris Gayle

During the conversation, Singh told Gayle that he should never retire. In reply, the 41-year-old said "cancel retirement" and added that "no retirement coming anytime soon".

Published: 27th October 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab after scoring fifty runs during IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah.

Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab after scoring fifty runs during IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SHARJAH: Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) Chris Gayle said his retirement is not coming anytime soon after teammate Mandeep Singh told him to never retire.

KXIP defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Monday. After the match, iplt20.com posted a video of Gayle interviewing Singh.

During the conversation, Singh told Gayle that he should never retire. In reply, the 41-year-old said "cancel retirement" and added that "no retirement coming anytime soon".

This was KXIP's fifth straight win in the tournament and the team has now claimed the fourth spot on the points table. Singh and Gayle scored 66* and 51 runs respectively to help KXIP chase down the target of 150 runs, set by KKR.

Singh's father had passed away on Friday. Singh said his father used to tell him that he should remain not out in every game.

"My father always used to tell me that you should remain not out in every game and that is what I wanted to do today. Before the game, I spoke to Rahul, telling him that let me play my game and even if I take a few balls initially, I can win games for the team. I think my father would be really happy today that I finished the game and remained not out," Singh said.

During the post-match press conference, Singh had said that Gayle is "probably the greatest T20 player ever".

"He (Gayle) should never retire. He is always in great touch. I have never seen him struggle. He is probably the greatest T20 player ever," Singh had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Chris Gayle
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp