IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR Live Score: Dhoni wins toss, opts to field in this crucial game for Kolkata Knight Riders

By Online Desk

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While CSK are not in a position to qualify for playoffs, for Kolkata, the two points will be crucial to qualifying as they comeback from a loss.

Dhoni has made two changes to the team, Shane Watson is back in the line up instead of Faf Du Plessis and bowler Lungi Ngidi starts as Imran Tahir misses out.

The KKR skipper Eoin Morgan has brought in Rinku Singh to the playing 11 instead of bowler P Krishna.

The teams:

Chennai Super Kings: R Gaikwad, S Watson, A Rayudu, MS Dhoni* (wk), N Jagadeesan, M Santner, R Jadeja, S Curran, K Sharma, D Chahar, L Ngidi

Kolkata Knight Riders: S Gill, N Rana, R Tripathi, D Karthik (wk), E Morgan*, R Singh, S Narine, K Nagarkoti, P Cummins, L Ferguson, V Chakravarthy