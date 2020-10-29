STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH: Virat Kohli walks towards Suryakumar Yadav and sledges him

Suryakumar has not been selected in any of the three squads for India's upcoming tour of Australia, something which has irked many fans and cricketers.

Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians. (Photo | IPL)

By IANS

ABU DHABI: Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in amazing form in the ongoing tournament, once again turned out to be hero for the Mumbai Indians during their five-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the latest IPL encounter.

On Wednesday, Mumbai chased down the 165-run target against RCB, riding on an unbeaten knock of 79 from Suryakumar to all but guarantee themselves a place in the playoffs in the Indian Premier League 2020.

During the course of his 42-ball innings, Suryakumar played many brilliant shots and earned rich praise from many former and current cricketers, including his stand-in captain Kieron Pollard and India head coach Ravi Shastri.

However, there was one moment during his knock which stood out. On the last ball of the 13th over, the 30-year-old hit Dale Steyn which went straight to Virat Kohli standing at extra cover. Following that, Kohli kept walking towards the crease while Suryakumar stood with a deadpan expression on his facing staring at the RCB skipper. Both players kept looking at each other before the Mumbai batsman just walked away to change strike.

ALSO READ | Stay strong and patient: Ravi Shastri tells Suryakumar Yadav after MI star proves India selectors wrong

"Moment of the Match," tweeted one of the social media users alongwith the video of the incident.

"That stare game between Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli says it all. He is on a mission. Not getting selected has seriously affected him," said another user.

"Yesterday loss Virat. You are Virat but never stand for other #ShameOnViratkohli #BCCIpolitics. Well done reply by bat great #SuryakumarYadav sir. Never give up (sic)," tweeted another.

""Na dhaan iruken la. Kavala padaadha, chill bro!" As much I loved Suryakumar Yadav's strokeplay, I equally enjoyed the attitude he displayed on the field. Vera maari da SKY!" said another.

Earlier, after reaching his half-century, Suryakumar came out with rather sub-dued celebrations. Even after hitting the winning runs, he came out with the 'don't worry I'm there' gesture towards the Mumbai Indians dugout.

After the match, Pollard said Suryakumar will soon be rewarded with an India call up.

"Deep down inside he must be very, very disappointed to not have donned the blue for India. He just keeps getting better. Again as an individual if you keep staying consistent, you will be rewarded. Nothing happens before its time," Pollard said at the post-match presentation.

"Surya namaskar. Stay strong and patient Suryakumar Yadav #MIvsRCB," Shastri had tweeted after the match.

