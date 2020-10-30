Made silly mistakes in first part of tournament, admits Mumbai Indians batsman Quinton de Kock

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock said having experienced middle-order helps the team but it does not change his mindset while opening the innings, and he always looks to give the side the best possible start.

"Having experienced middle-order helps in any situation. I would not say it changes our mindset upfront. We just look to get off to the best start possible... If you are still out there and batting with them, it is important that we give them the strike because they are bigger strikers," said de Kock while replying to an ANI query during a virtual media interaction.

In the initial games of this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), de Kock failed to leave a mark. His first half-century came in the team's fifth match.

De Kock admitted that he made "silly mistakes" in the initial games of the tournament.

"I was hitting the ball well in the nets. I just made silly mistakes in the first part of the tournament. But nothing that cannot be fixed. Once I found my rhythm that is when I started to feel better," he said.

Mumbai Indians have already secured a spot in the playoffs but de Kock said this won't change the team's mindset for the coming match and they will approach it in the same way.

"We will try to finish in the top two. That will be our number one goal. The next game is just as important as the last one," de Kock said.

Mumbai Indians will now take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday.