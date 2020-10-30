STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Made silly mistakes in first part of tournament, admits Mumbai Indians batsman Quinton de Kock

Mumbai Indians have already secured a spot in the playoffs but de Kock said this won't change the team's mindset for the coming match.

Published: 30th October 2020 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians batsman Quinton de Kock

Mumbai Indians batsman Quinton de Kock (Photo | Mumbai Indians Twitter)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock said having experienced middle-order helps the team but it does not change his mindset while opening the innings, and he always looks to give the side the best possible start.

"Having experienced middle-order helps in any situation. I would not say it changes our mindset upfront. We just look to get off to the best start possible... If you are still out there and batting with them, it is important that we give them the strike because they are bigger strikers," said de Kock while replying to an ANI query during a virtual media interaction.

In the initial games of this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), de Kock failed to leave a mark. His first half-century came in the team's fifth match.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians eyeing to spoil Delhi Capitals' party after securing play-off berth

De Kock admitted that he made "silly mistakes" in the initial games of the tournament.

"I was hitting the ball well in the nets. I just made silly mistakes in the first part of the tournament. But nothing that cannot be fixed. Once I found my rhythm that is when I started to feel better," he said.

Mumbai Indians have already secured a spot in the playoffs but de Kock said this won't change the team's mindset for the coming match and they will approach it in the same way.

"We will try to finish in the top two. That will be our number one goal. The next game is just as important as the last one," de Kock said.

Mumbai Indians will now take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Indians Quinton de Kock Indian Premier League IPL 2020 IPL
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp