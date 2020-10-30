This one was for the fans, says CSK all-rounder Jadeja post thrilling win over KKR

By IANS

DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has expressed gratitude to the fans for their support during the ongoing Indian Premier League edition in which the three-time champions failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Already out of contention of making a top-four finish, CSK came out with an improved performance compared to their earlier games as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling manner on Thursday evening.

CSK chased down the 173-run target on the last ball of the match, with Jadeja smashing back-to-back sixes as the MS Dhoni-led side dented KKR's chances of making it to the playoffs.

"This one was for the fans. Thank you for the fantastic support," tweeted Jadeja after playing an incredible knock of unbeaten 31 from just 11 deliveries. Apart from the star all-rounder, Ruturaj Gaikwad came out with yet another match-winning performance as he scored 73 runs to anchor the chase.

"I was hitting the ball well in the nets and kept thinking about that and I managed to do that in the match. We (me and Sam Curran) were talking about going after the bowlers, and in the last 12 balls you don't think much," Jadeja had said after the match while talking about his partnership with Curran.

"Just see the ball and hit the ball. I was looking to not loose my shape, and I knew if they bowled in my arc, I could hit a six. Winning every game always means a lot to us," he added.

CSK, having 10 points from 13 games, will play their final match of the tournament against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.