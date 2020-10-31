STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Close fight between RR, KXIP to finish in top four, reckons Sunil Gavaskar

Rajasthan Royals thrashed KXIP on Friday to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are now in fifth place in the points table and will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

31st October 2020

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar

By ANI

MUMBAI: The race to the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) is becoming tougher, and former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels that there will pretty close fight between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for the fourth spot.

With only six games to go in the round-robin format, Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the playoffs while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals still require a win to seal the spot and Gavaskar is confident of Delhi Capitals and RCB qualifying for the playoff.

"My three teams, which will qualify are DC, RCB, and Mumbai Indians. These are the three that will qualify," said Gavaskar on Star Sports show Cricket Live.

"And I think it is going to be pretty close between RR and Kings XI, these are the two teams, out of which you will get the fourth team," he added.

Meanwhile, KXIP are still alive in the playoff race as they are at fourth spot with 12 points in 13 games, just above Rajasthan Royals (12 points) courtesy of better net run-rate. They will next take on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 1.

