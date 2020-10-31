KL Rahul ahead in Orange Cap race, Kagiso Rabada leads for Purple Cap

By IANS

ABU DHABI: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul scored 46 on Friday to stay ahead in the race for the Orange Cap, which is given to the top run-getter in the tournament.

Rahul now has 641 runs in the tournament and is 170 runs ahead of his nearest competitor Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals (DC), who has 471 runs.

David Warner of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) is third on the list with 436 runs.

DC pace bowler Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the wicket-takers' list for Purple Cap with 23 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians (MI) and Mohammed Shami (KXIP) follow him with 20 wickets each.

After their win last night over KXIP, Rajasthan Royals (RR) joined the Punjab franchise and Kolkata Knight Riders on 12 points.

RR are placed sixth in the table, one spot ahead of KKR but a spot behind KXIP on net run rate.

MI lead the table with 16 points while Royal Challengers Bangalore and DC are second and third on 14 points.