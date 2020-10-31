STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

KL Rahul ahead in Orange Cap race, Kagiso Rabada leads for Purple Cap

Rahul now has 641 runs in the tournament and is 170 runs ahead of his nearest competitor Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals (DC), who has 471 runs.

Published: 31st October 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul (Photo | Kings XI Punjab Twitter)

By IANS

ABU DHABI: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul scored 46 on Friday to stay ahead in the race for the Orange Cap, which is given to the top run-getter in the tournament.

Rahul now has 641 runs in the tournament and is 170 runs ahead of his nearest competitor Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals (DC), who has 471 runs.

David Warner of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) is third on the list with 436 runs.

DC pace bowler Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the wicket-takers' list for Purple Cap with 23 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians (MI) and Mohammed Shami (KXIP) follow him with 20 wickets each.

After their win last night over KXIP, Rajasthan Royals (RR) joined the Punjab franchise and Kolkata Knight Riders on 12 points.

RR are placed sixth in the table, one spot ahead of KKR but a spot behind KXIP on net run rate.

MI lead the table with 16 points while Royal Challengers Bangalore and DC are second and third on 14 points.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab Purple Cap
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp