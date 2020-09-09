STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: No pressure of being senior SRH player, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The 30-year-old bowler further said that his team was preparing well for the tournament and would put in its best foot forward to try and clinch the trophy for the second time after 2016.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (File | EPS)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes being the senior bowler of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) he will have to take more responsibility in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he says he is not feeling any pressure and he is looking forward to put up a good performance that will help his side win matches beginning on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Bhuvneshwar, who has taken 109 wickets in 96 games for SRH, said from the UAE: "Well, there's no pressure at all because the team is never dependent on any one player. It's about all 11 guys who contribute. Although being a senior player you always want to take more responsibility, there's no pressure at all."

IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to be played in India in March but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it had to be shifted to the UAE and matches will be played across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah -- without spectators.

While the crowd support serves as a motivating factor for players, Bhuvneshwar feels cricketers still would be raring to go on the field and give their best, considering they have been away from the game for quite a long period.

"Fans always motivate you when they cheer for you or your team," said the right-handed fast bowler. "Since no one has played any cricket for months, so everyone in the squad is hungry and motivated to go back to the field, play, and give his best shot."

The 30-year-old bowler further said that his team was preparing well for the tournament and would put in its best foot forward to try and clinch the trophy for the second time after 2016 (the team in its earlier avtar as Deccan Chargers had won the 2009 title).

"I think every team has got fairly equal chances of winning the title. Talking about SRH, indeed, we are preparing well and definitely want to win it."

The pitches in the UAE tend to be slow and spinner-friendly and thus fans could expect matches to be not as high-scoring as they are used to witnessing in India. However, Bhuvneshwar feels batsmen will find a way out to score runs and bowlers will have to be on their toes to keep them in check.

"I wouldn't say bowlers will have an upper hand completely because both the batsman and bowler find out a way to score runs or take wickets, even if the pitches are not suitable for them. That is how this game is," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2020 UAE SRH IPL
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp