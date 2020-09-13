STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL can provide challenging practice to Indian, Australian players ahead of December duel: Ian Chappell

Indian players will fly directly to Australia after the IPL concludes on November 10 for the high-profile tour which is likely to begin with a T20 series followed by four Tests and ODIs.

Published: 13th September 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell. (Photo | AFP)

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former captain Ian Chappell believes playing cricket in COVID-19 era is a lot different from anything experienced in the past, but said the upcoming IPL can provide some "challenging" practice to Indian and Australian players ahead of their much-anticipated duel later this year.

Indian players will fly directly to Australia after the IPL concludes on November 10 for the high-profile tour which is likely to begin with a T20 series followed by four Tests and ODIs.

The IPL begins in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Chappell feels the high-profile T20 event might just be a blessing in disguise for the Indians and the Australians, with just a few series possible since mid-March because of the pandemic.

"One thing is certain: where there's a will, there's a way, and the better players are dedicated to finding a solution," Chappell wrote in a column for ESPNcricinfo.com.

"In case of Indian players, and some of the Australians, they will at least have some challenging IPL cricket in the lead-up to the December series."

Chappell admitted the IPL "may not seem like ideal preparation for a tough Test series in Australia" but he recalled the thoughts of former England batsman Ravi Bopara in 2009.

"After a stint in the IPL, Bopara was asked on return to England if this was appropriate preparation for a Test match. He responded by saying that 'looking to score at every opportunity gets your feet moving positively'. He proved his point emphatically by scoring back-to-back centuries against West Indies."

The 76-year-old legend said with a host of health and safety protocols in place, it is difficult for visiting teams to prevail over home sides in the COVID-19 era.

"With venue bubbles, isolation rules, social distancing, and a number of changes to playing conditions, adapting to international competition has been testing for players.

It's made life difficult and different even in a team environment but imagine the individual's dilemma in enforced isolation with a tour looming," he said.

"The physical preparation is not so difficult, especially for self-starters, but how do you stay in cricket shape?" But the former captain said the Indians very well understand the stakes associated with the tour of Australia and will leave no stone unturned in their preparations for the series.

"The Indian players could well adopt this attitude for a series in Australia that will impact the Border-Gavaskar trophy, the World Test Championship, and their personal pride.

"It's unlikely India will have the luxury of lead-up matches against tough opposition. More likely it will be intra-squad games, which can be helpful if selection is judicious and pits good bowlers against equally talented batsmen. The downside is the fast bowlers are often wary of injuring their own players," he said.

TAGS
COVID-19 Australia Ian Chappell IPL IPL 2020
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp