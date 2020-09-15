STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: RCB's Devdutt Padikkal relishing chance to face best in business

“That (opening combination) depends on the management. My job here is to focus on my game and play well. That is what I'm looking forward to,” Padikkal, who didn't get a single game last season, said

Published: 15th September 2020 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal

Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: During the 2019-20 season, Devdutt Padikkal became the talk of the town. The then 19-year-old routinely smashed bowlers all over the park to top the batting charts in both the Vijay Hazare and Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with 609 and 580 runs respectively with a strike rate of 175 in T20s.

Such numbers, however, unfortunately, do not make him an automatic choice at the top of the order for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

There is some healthy competition for the openers slot. Skipper Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel opened the innings for 11 of the 14 matches last season and the franchise also added the services of Aaron Finch in the December auction. The captain can walk in at three too, meaning AB de Villiers at four. The toss-up could be between Patel and Padikkal.

However, the Australian will first have to serve a six day quarantine after he lands in Dubai, following the Australia-England ODI series, which ends on Wednesday. It could open doors for the Patel-Padikkal partnership in the first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, and the management can take a call depending on their performance.

If they go ahead with Padikkal in the XI for the majority of matches, they might have to use de Villiers or Josh Philippe behind the wickets. With a quota of just four foreigners, playing the latter looks less likely.

“That (opening combination) depends on the team management. My job here is to focus on my game, and play well. That is what I am looking forward to,” Padikkal, who did not get a single game last season, said. “Last season was a good learning experience, just being around many talented and experienced players. This time around, hopefully, I can take up the responsibility.”

The final call will lie on the team management, including coach Simon Katich, team director Mike Hesson and Kohli. All the players have been under close watch.

Eventually, if Padikkal gets the nod, a stern test awaits the opener. The IPL is a different breed altogether, compared to domestic cricket, with all IPL teams having skilled international bowlers in their ranks. Imagine the likes of Jofra Archer bowling to a relatively inexperienced man.

“I just want to embrace the opportunity to play against some of the best bowlers in the world. I really back myself and I know that I am capable of playing against any bowling attack,” Padikkal said.

