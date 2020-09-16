STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals bring in BIG FM as official radio partner

As part of the campaign, the radio station will have a daily feature called 'The Royal Hour' which will see a player from the Rajasthan Royals team or an expert engage in an exclusive interaction.

Rajasthan Royals players in action

Rajasthan Royals players in action. (File photo| EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has become the official radio partner of the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As the on-field fervour will be different this season owing to the current scenario amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the radio network has vowed to keep the spirits high by bringing the excitement to the audience's homes with the campaign 'Be Royal With the Royals' for all the die-hard fans of the team and the tournament.

As part of the campaign, the radio station will have a daily feature called 'The Royal Hour' which will see a player from the Rajasthan Royals team or an expert engage in an exclusive interaction with the RJ. Making the show insightful while keeping the spirit of the game alive, it will also see the guests reminisce their cricket journey along with music dedications from the golden era and candid chats with listeners.

Ensuring fans do not miss any important moment, BIG FM will also bring a brand new show 'A Royal Experience' that will keep them up to date with the latest happenings of the Jaipur-based franchise. Since BIG FM is known for its storytelling and timeless music, the radio station will present two new features -- 'The Royal Podcast' and 'The Royal Playlist'.

The radio network will also present fans with a first-ever virtual meet and greet session with the cricketing team as part of its special 'The Royal Experience'. It will see listeners, pre-selected through a contest, interact with their favourite Rajasthan Royal players and get an opportunity to ask them to sing or share a special message for them on Instagram thereby creating a wholesome 'Royal Experience'.

Jake Lush McCrum, COO at Rajasthan Royals, said, "The fans are one of the key factors in why the IPL has been so successful. With the tournament unable to be played in front of a crowd this time, the responsibility lies on each and every team to reach out to their fans who have lent their undying loyalty and support right from the very first season. Through this association, we hope to leverage Big FM's extensive reach to provide our fans all the key updates and insights from the camp so they are as close to the action as possible."

Speaking about the association, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head - Product, Marketing and THWINK BIG, BIG FM, said, "Nothing unites people in our country like a good game of cricket and we are thrilled to be the official radio partner of the Rajasthan Royals team. We have curated a host of offerings for fans of the team and the sport to give them a holistic and immersive experience from the comforts of their homes.

"They will surely be treated in royal way which they will cherish for a long time. I would also like o wish the team all the very best and hope they emerge victorious," he added. Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 13 campaign against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on September 22.

