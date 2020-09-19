STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Can't imagine not being there: Suresh Raina wishes good luck to CSK ahead of IPL opener

The side will be without the services of Raina and Harbhajan Singh this year as both players opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Published: 19th September 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina (File photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener, Chennai Super Kings star batsman Suresh Raina on Saturday wished the MS Dhoni-led side with all the success for the tournament and said its "unimaginable" for him that he is not with his team today.

Raina has been a key cog in the batting wheel of CSK. The left-handed batsman is the leading run-scorer for CSK in the tournament. The side will be without the services of Raina and Harbhajan Singh this year as both players opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

"Wishing you all the success boys @ChennaiIPL. Unimaginable for me that I am not there today, but all my wishes are with you. Sending you all the good vibes! Go get it!" Raina tweeted.

Meanwhile, Dhoni and his side saw the presence of England cricketer Sam Curran and Australian pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood as they left for Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi ahead of the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. CSK has won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011, 2018) and now the side would be looking to add the fourth title to its kitty.

CSK was the last team to begin training as the side finally returned to the field last week after their third round of coronavirus tests. The team had a dodgy start to their campaign in the UAE as some members of the camp tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire contingent had to quarantine themselves for longer than expected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings Suresh Raina IPL 2020 IPL 13 CSK VS MI Mumbai Indians
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp