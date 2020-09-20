Online betting on IPL matches returns to haunt families in Telangana's Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Online betting on IPL matches, which started in Dubai, is a matter of concern for many families in Khammam. Most of the people who are getting addicted to betting are college-going students and youngsters. According to police, there are 12 lakh smart phone users in the district and last year close to Rs 15 crore money changed hands through online betting in the district.

Earlier, betting was limited to cities and towns, but now, it has made inroads into villages with the help of smart phone and internet connectivity. Last year, police had arrested one person from Gandhichowk and recovered Rs 4 lakh and 10 mobiles.

Police is taking all precautionary measures this time and has increased vigil in Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border areas such as Aswaraopet, Dammapet, and Sattupalli, from where cases were reported earlier.

Task Force ACP G Venkata Rao told Express that to prevent betting, vigil has been increased in all suspected places in the district. "We have already informed hotel and lodge owners not to allow large gatherings," Venkata Rao added.