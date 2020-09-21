STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Super Over drama, losing captain KL Rahul calls it 'bittersweet', Shreyas Iyer happy with Rabada, Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis' all-round brilliance along with Kagiso Rabada's Super Over finesse won the game for Capitals after both teams scored 157 in regulation time.

Published: 21st September 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

KXIP skipper KL Rahul attempts to stump out Delhi Capitals Skipper Shreyas Iyer during the match. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said it was difficult to comprehend the ebbs and flows of a roller coaster IPL match against Kings XI Punjab which ended in a Super Over win for his side.

READ HERE: Mayank Agarwal heroics give fans season's first Super Over; Stoinis, Rabada star for Capitals

"It was difficult to see the game turning in different directions. We are used to this. Even last season we faced these. KG is the winning performer, and the way Stoinis batted was game-changing," Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Losing captain KL Rahul called it "bittersweet" as at the halfway stage of their innings, they had all but lost the game before Mayank Agarwal got them back in the match.

"It is bittersweet. It's still our first game, so lots of learning. He (Mayank) was unbelievable and to get a game that close was magical. He's been doing well in Tests and to get the game that close again brings a lot of confidence in the group," Rahul said.

