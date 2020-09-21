DC vs KXIP: 'Mixing the lengths up' worked, says Kagiso Rabada after Super Over heroics

By PTI

DUBAI: Kagiso Rabada once again proved to be the 'King of Super Over' after Marcus Stoinis' star turn with both bat and ball ensured a thrilling Super Over win for Delhi Capitals in an IPL encounter against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

Both the teams ended with score of 157 for eight and when it spilled to a Super Over, South African pacer Rabada conceded only two runs and took two wickets off successive balls to tilt in the favour of Delhi Capitals.

Rabada said he managed to hold on to his nerves.

"There'll always be nerves for me no matter how long I play when things get tight. Luckily it came off today," he said.

Asked how he manages to pull off the Super Overs, the South African said, "It just depends what works for me on the day and just getting a feel for what might work as well."

"Today it was just mixing the lengths up and it worked. There's decent bounce in this wicket, and the boundaries are quite big. So it'll take a bit to clear it. So I backed myself," he said.

Rabada had pulled off a stunning Super Over even the last year against Kolkata Knight Riders and like Andre Russell, this time it was Nicholas Pooran, who got a lethal yorker.

It was difficult for Shami to defend two runs.

Earlier, Shami's exceptional fast bowling spell had put the Capitals on the mat as they had not crossed 100-run mark even after 16 overs but Stoinis' whirlwind knock lifted the Delhi side to 157 for eight.

The Capitals, sent in to bat, scored 57 runs in the last 18 balls with Stoinis punishing the bowlers with seven fours and three sixes.

Punjab badly missed a good death bowler.