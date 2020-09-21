STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Anil Kumble certain that KXIP will 'make things right' in next game

Delhi Capitals defeated KXIP in the Super Over in IPL on Sunday. Both teams had scored 157 runs in the allotted 20 overs which had dragged the match into the Super Over.

Published: 21st September 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 04:06 PM

Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

DUBAI: After losing the first match of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) head coach Anil Kumble said his team will "make things right" in the next game.

"Really proud of the way we played today. The game was taken away in the last three overs when we bowled, but having said that once we were five down 155/5 to sort of win the game. Mayank batted brilliantly," Kumble said in a video posted by KXIP Twitter handle.

"Really disappointed towards the end. Maybe we should have won the game, unfortunately, it went to a Super Over and when you go to a Super Over, you at least need 10-12 runs that didn't happen. Delhi played well as we left them off the hook a little bit, but having said that for the first game of the tournament, really satisfied with the way things have gone. It was a good start and I am sure we will be able to correct whatever little things we need to do on the field in the next game," he added.

In the final over, KXIP needed 13 runs to win. Mayank Agarwal scored 12 runs off the first three balls but Marcus Stoinis made a stunning comeback.

Stoinis bowled a dot ball before taking two wickets off the last two deliveries, taking the match into the Super Over. Agarwal was dismissed after scoring 89 runs off 60 balls.

