Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mitchell Marsh suffers injury while bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mitchell Marsh twisted his ankle on the follow through during the fifth over of the RCB innings and he was seen hobbling out of the ground.

Published: 21st September 2020 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 02:31 AM

Sunrisers Hyderabad player Mitchell Marsh tries to catch ball during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad player Mitchell Marsh tries to catch ball during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh suffered an ankle injury while bowling during his side Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday.

The 28-year-old Marsh twisted his ankle on the follow through during the fifth over of the RCB innings and he was seen hobbling out of the ground.

Vijay Shankar completed the remaining two balls of the over and gave away nine runs.

Marsh, who bowled only four deliveries, has had a history of injuries in the past due to which he has missed number of editions of IPL.

Marsh didn't come back to field during the rest of the RCB innings.

The Sunrisers won the toss and opted to field.

