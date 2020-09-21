STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Will find out more about Ravichandran Ashwin's injury soon: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting

Ashwin displayed a sublime form on Sunday during the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), taking two wickets in his first over.

Published: 21st September 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)

Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said they will find out more about all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's injury soon.

Ashwin displayed a sublime form on Sunday during the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), taking two wickets in his first over.

However, off the last ball of the over, he dived to save a single and hurt his shoulder in the process. After that, Ashwin went off the field with team physio Patrick Farhart. Delhi Capitals secured a win against KXIP in the Super Over.

"Still buzzing the morning after! Thrilled with the way we fought back after our start, @MStoinis with both bat and ball and @KagisoRabada25 with a quality super over. We'll find out more about @ashwinravi99's injury soon and hopefully he's ok to play against the Super Kings," Ponting wrote on Twitter.

Marcus Stoinis played brilliantly in the match, scoring 53 runs off just 21 balls. Both teams had scored 157 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

In the final over, KXIP needed 13 runs to win. Mayank Agarwal scored 12 runs off the first three balls but Stoinis made a stunning comeback.

Stoinis bowled a dot ball before taking two wickets off the last two deliveries, taking the match into the Super Over. Agarwal was dismissed after scoring 89 runs off 60 balls.

ALSO READ | Injured R Ashwin wants Shreyas Iyer to include him in plans, skipper to wait for physio's say

Delhi Capitals will now take on Chennai Super Kings on September 25.

More from News
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2020 IPL Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting Ravichandran Ashwin
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp