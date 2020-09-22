STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

It's Rajasthan Royals again and MS Dhoni gets upset with umpire reversing his dismissal decision

It was in the 18th over of the Rajasthan ​Royals' innings and Deepak Chahar bowling to Tom Curran got a caught behind decision from umpire C Shamshuddin.

Published: 22nd September 2020 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during IPL 2020 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during IPL 2020 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Mahendra Singh Dhoni briefly seemed upset during Chennai Super Kings' IPL match against Rajasthan Royals after one of the wrong decisions by the on-field umpire was rightfully changed after a referral to the third umpire.

It was in the 18th over of the Royals' innings and Deepak Chahar bowling to Tom Curran got a caught behind decision from umpire C Shamshuddin.

It was a horrible decision and Curran couldn't refer after Rahul Tewatia wasted the only DRS.

However, after consultation with square leg umpire Vineet Kulkarni, Shamshuddin understanding his error in judgement referred it to TV umpire.

The replays showed that neither Curran edged the ball no did Dhoni catch it cleanly as it bounced before entering his gloves.

The decision was overturned but the veteran skipper looked very unhappy and was seen giving Shamshuddin a piece of his mind as he went for a referral after giving a decision.

Incidentally, in Jaipur last year, Dhoni had lost his cool with domestic umpire Ulhas Gandhe for a waist-high full toss which wasn't adjudged no ball.

In fact, Dhoni violated players' code of conduct by entering the ground and angrily charging at the umpire.

While his anger was a lot toned down during this incident but whether domestic match referee VN Kutty takes a note of his conduct is there to be seen.

It could either be umpires' report or match referee can himself take note if he deems necessary.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Royals MS Dhoni IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020 CSK vs RR
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp