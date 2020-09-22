STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Without Jos Buttler, defeating CSK will be difficult for Rajasthan Royals, says Brad Hogg

Buttler wasn't part of the bubble that was created for the players travelling from the UK to the UAE and that is the reason why he has to do a full six-day quarantine and will miss the first game.

Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg feels that Rajasthan Royals will miss England's star batsman Jos Buttler in their opening game of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

In a question and answer session on Twitter, a fan had asked Hogg, "Can Rajasthan Royals upset Chennai Super Kings tonight?"

Responding to this, the former Australian spin bowler said the absence of Buttler will make the task more difficult for the Rajasthan Royals.

IPL began on September 19 with Mumbai Indians (MI) locking horns with CSK in the tournament opener.

CSK managed to defeat MI by five wickets while on Sunday, Delhi Capitals triumphed over Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over.

Rajasthan Royals will take on CSK today at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

